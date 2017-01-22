Spotlight: Experts highlight "uncerta...

Spotlight: Experts highlight "uncertainty" for Brazil with Trump in White House

The presidency of Donald Trump is generating "great uncertainty" in Brazil in terms of what this could mean for commercial relations between both countries. Political and economic consultant, JosA© Mauro Delella, told Xinhua that there is "an unpredictability about what policies Trump will adopt," as he took power on Friday.

Chicago, IL

