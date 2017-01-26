Slideshow: Photos of the Week from Across the Globe
Police launch tear gas shells to disperse protestors demanding the cancellation of a plan for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The government insists that the planned 1.3-gigawatt Rampal power station near the Sundarbans, a world heritage site, is key to reaching its target of 24 gigawatts of electrical capacity by 2021.
