Sinking cities - " see the popular tourist towns that are vanishing...
The coastline of Sao Paulo, Brazil was once a hot tourist destination thanks to it beautiful sea views and gorgeous flats. Mexico City was originally built on an island on Lake Texcoco and now due to an increase in population and buildings the city is sinking faster than ever before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC