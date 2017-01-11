Shooter kills at least 12 and himself at Brazil New Year's party
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A gunman stormed a house party and killed at least 12 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday, Reuters reported. Police in the state of Sao Paulo said the shooter is believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those killed.
