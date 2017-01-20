Rio's 2017 Blocos Begin Unofficial Ca...

Rio's 2017 Blocos Begin Unofficial Carnival Warm-Up

Read more: The Rio Times

On Sunday January 8th, hundreds of people gathered in Rio de Janeiro's downtown Centro area to join in with the first Carnival 2017 festivities. Crowds gathered in PraA a XV from late afternoon to join in with the first bloco parties of 2017.

