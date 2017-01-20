Rio State Announces New Police Unit to Fight Arms Trafficking
The new Secretary of Public Security of Rio de Janeiro, Roberto SA , announced on Monday, January 9th, that the state is creating a specialized police force to combat the trafficking of guns in the state. The unit will be called the Arms, Ammunition and Explosives Unit.
