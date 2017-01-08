Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, Janua...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, January 8, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Today, Clube Santa Luzia will host the A Tarde A© Nossa party, a party that gets started early in the afternoon and continues until after sunset. There will be great music, a well-stocked bar, beautiful people and plenty of sertanejo and samba to get the party started and keep it going.

