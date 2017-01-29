Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, Janua...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, January 29, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Guga Pellicciottii will be performing the best of his samba jazz music that comes straight from the Pedra do Sal jazz nights. Head up to Gilda no Cantagalo at the highest peak of Morro do Cantagalo for this incredible performance.

