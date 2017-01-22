Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, Janua...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, January 22, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - The sophisticated and beautiful venue, Zero Zero in Gavea will host its Duo Party tonight, starting at 7PM and continuing until the early hours the next day. This party will bring together some of the best and well-known DJs from the electronic music scene, that are present in the national or international sphere.

