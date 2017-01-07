Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, January 7, 2017

Saturday's Rio Nightlife Pick - The Pool Me In Party is back today with good music, great live DJs, a well-stocked bar, beautiful people and of course, the pool to jump in and cool down when things get even hotter. As in traditional Pool Me In style, the location remains a secret and vans are waiting at pick up points dotted around the city to take party-goers there.

