Portugal central bank picks Lone Star as top candidate to buy Novo Banco

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 5 Portugal's central bank has chosen U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as the leading candidate to buy Novo Banco, the bank carved out of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo , the central bank said in a statement. The central bank now plans to hold further talks with Lone Star after selecting it ahead of other prospective purchasers including China's Minsheng Financial Holding and U.S. funds Apollo and Centerbridge.

