Populist Uprising: Sao Paulo Swears in - Brazilian Donald Trump' as Mayor
In a rising tide of populist sentiment, Brazil's two largest cities swore in mayors from outside the political class Sunday, underscoring widespread frustration with the establishment. In the nation's financial capital of SA o Paulo, JoA o Doria, dubbed "the Brazilian Donald Trump," took his oath of office on January 1. The millionaire businessman and former host of "The Apprentice Brazil" handily defeated his opponents in the mayoral election last October, drawing huge support from "the depoliticized voters dissatisfied with the political class."
