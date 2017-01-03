Populist Uprising: Sao Paulo Swears i...

Populist Uprising: Sao Paulo Swears in - Brazilian Donald Trump' as Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

In a rising tide of populist sentiment, Brazil's two largest cities swore in mayors from outside the political class Sunday, underscoring widespread frustration with the establishment. In the nation's financial capital of SA o Paulo, JoA o Doria, dubbed "the Brazilian Donald Trump," took his oath of office on January 1. The millionaire businessman and former host of "The Apprentice Brazil" handily defeated his opponents in the mayoral election last October, drawing huge support from "the depoliticized voters dissatisfied with the political class."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC