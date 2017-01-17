Police enter Brazil prison after gang clash; control tenuous
Special Operations Battalion Police officers enter the Alcacuz prison amid tension between rival gangs in Nisia Floresta, near Natal, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.Military police took control of the prison in northeastern Brazil after fighting between rival gangs left 26 inmates dead, the latest in a spate of violence in the country's penitentiaries. National Guard soldiers stand guard overlooking the Alcacuz prison as workers, top left, use a container as they start to build a wall to separate two rival gangs in Nisia Floresta, near Natal, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
