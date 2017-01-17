Police enter Brazil prison after gang...

Police enter Brazil prison after gang clash; control tenuous

18 hrs ago

Military police entered a prison in northeastern Brazil on Saturday, establishing tenuous control after a week of chaos and fighting between rival gangs that left 26 inmates dead. The unrest was the latest in a spate of violence in the country's penitentiaries, in which at least 126 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.

