Britain's Mo Farah gestures on the podium Saturday
Britain's Mo Farah gestures on the podium Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, as he waits to receive his gold medal for the men's 5,000-meter race during the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The four-time Olympic championhas criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, saying Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, that the temporary travel ban "seems to have made me an alien" and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S home.
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
