Britain's Mo Farah gestures on the podium Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, as he waits to receive his gold medal for the men's 5,000-meter race during the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The four-time Olympic championhas criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, saying Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, that the temporary travel ban "seems to have made me an alien" and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S home.

