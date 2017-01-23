Opinion: Trump and Brazilians in the USA

Opinion: Trump and Brazilians in the USA

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

It is often said that there are more Brazilians in New England from the town of Governador Valadares in Minas Gerais, than there are in Governador Valadares itself. This is probably not true, because Governador Valadares is a city of over 200,000 inhabitants, but for years, if you were from that town, you could not get a tourist visa to the United States, because of the wave of illegal immigrants two decades ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... 17 hr Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC