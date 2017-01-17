Opinion: Cui Bono? The Death of Justi...

Opinion: Cui Bono? The Death of Justice Zavascki "Explained"

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Yesterday, a light aircraft carrying STF Justice Zavascki crashed into the bay in front of Angra dos Reis, killing all four people on board. The conspiracy theorists are out in force, claiming that the "accident" was no accident, but rather a murder, designed to hide the evidence in the Lava-Jato case and prevent the guilty from being brought to justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC