Okss Brazil prison violence continues unabated, kills 32

At least 32 prisoners are dead, several decapitated, and some 28 are on the lam following two separate incidents at Brazilian prisons, authorities reported on Sunday. In the latest incident, two prisoners were killed after a group of inmates blasted their way through a wall early Sunday at the Piraquara State Penitentiary in Curitiba, capital of south Parana state.

