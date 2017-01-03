New Brazil prison clash leaves at least four dead in Amazon region

A prison uprising early on Sunday left at least four dead, adding to chaos in Brazil's penitentiary system that has seen almost 100 inmates killed in the past week in a gang war. The latest violence took place at the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the Amazonian city of Manaus, according to a report in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, citing the state's top security official, Sergio Fontes.

