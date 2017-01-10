Natal State Prison Riot in Brazil Leaves at Least 10 Dead
With armored vehicles and a helicopter hovering above prison grounds, Brazilian police forces stormed the Natal State Penitentiary of AlcaA uz in Rio Grande do Sul early Sunday morning, trying to put an end to a 13-hour standoff that left at least ten inmates dead, according to state authorities. "The rebellion began around 5PM, it started from a fight between prisoners in Pavilions 4 and 5 and is restricted to the two pavilions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Tuan6187
|50
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC