Natal State Prison Riot in Brazil Leaves at Least 10 Dead

With armored vehicles and a helicopter hovering above prison grounds, Brazilian police forces stormed the Natal State Penitentiary of AlcaA uz in Rio Grande do Sul early Sunday morning, trying to put an end to a 13-hour standoff that left at least ten inmates dead, according to state authorities. "The rebellion began around 5PM, it started from a fight between prisoners in Pavilions 4 and 5 and is restricted to the two pavilions.

