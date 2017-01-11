Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God speaks during his inauguration ceremony as mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God speaks during his inauguration ceremony as mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.