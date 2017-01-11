Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop ...

Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop of the Universal Church of the...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God speaks during his inauguration ceremony as mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Marcelo Crivella, senator and bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God speaks during his inauguration ceremony as mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC