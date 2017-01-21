Loalwa Braz, singer of international hit La Lambada, found killed, 3 men arrested

The singer of Latin pop hit La Lambada, Loalwa Braz, was found dead Thursday in a burned-out car in her native Brazil, the victim of a burglary police say was carried out by the manager of a small inn she runs. Police announced the arrest of three alleged perpetrators a few hours after her body was found charred inside a car in the coastal town of Saquerema near Rio de Janeiro.

