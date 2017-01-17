Latam Airlines finds bullet hole in B...

Latam Airlines finds bullet hole in Boeing 767 in Brazil

Latam Airlines Group found a bullet hole in a wing of a Boeing 767-300 during maintenance in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday, the jet having flown to New York, Barcelona and Lima in the past week. The aircraft, which runs long-range routes out of international airports in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, went in for routine inspection on Sunday, a Latam representative said.

