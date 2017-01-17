'Lambada' singer Loalwa Braz found dead in Brazil: Police23 min ago
Rio De Janeiro, Jan 20: The singer of Latin pop hit "La Lambada," Loalwa Braz, was found dead today in a burned-out car in her native Brazil, police and media said. Braz, 63, provided the sensual lead vocals for the international hit song released by French group Kaoma in 1989.
