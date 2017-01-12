Horrific images show conditions in Br...

Horrific images show conditions in Brazil's hell-hole jails

Read more: Daily Mail

Horrific images show the squalid conditions in Brazil's hell-hole jails where inmates are caged dozens to the cell with rats and poisonous insets sharing their over-crowded living spaces With complimentary TVs, takeaways and alcohol, prisons in the UK have long been accused of being too cushy - but the same certainly cannot be said of their Brazilian equivalents. Photographs from the Instituto Penal Placido de Sa Carvalho, in Rio de Janeiro, show inmates crammed like sardines into dank cells, which are prone to infestations of poisonous centipedes and scorpions, as well as hoards of rats that terrorise the prisoners.

