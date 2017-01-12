Harper's 'Shark Tank' gives to small ...

Harper's 'Shark Tank' gives to small businesses

Daily Herald

Unlike the TV show, Kim Duchossois doesn't sit on the panel that awards cash to expanding businesses or seed money for startups; the tough questioning is done by Harper entrepreneur program faculty, college foundation board members, and staff of the school's Small Business Development Center. So Thursday marked the first time Duchossois got to meet the business owners who will be among the first to benefit from her $250,000 gift last year to the Harper College Educational Foundation.

Chicago, IL

