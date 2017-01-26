Hamburg agree deal for Brazilian midfielder
Rio de Janeiro, Jan 30 - Bundesliga football club Hamburg have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Walace Souza Silva. The highly rated 21-year-old travelled to Germany after Hamburg met the financial demands of Brazilian Serie A outfit Gremio, reports Xinhua news agency.
