Hamburg agree deal for Brazilian midf...

Hamburg agree deal for Brazilian midfielder

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 30 - Bundesliga football club Hamburg have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Walace Souza Silva. The highly rated 21-year-old travelled to Germany after Hamburg met the financial demands of Brazilian Serie A outfit Gremio, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC