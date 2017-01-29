Half of Brazil's population lack full...

Half of Brazil's population lack full property rights

The Japan Times

Half of Brazil's population cannot prove full legal ownership of their homes, depriving authorities in the recession-hit country of a major source of taxes and deterring local investment, a senior government official said. An estimated 100 million people lack property rights, a senior Ministry of Cities official told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, highlighting the need for Brazil to bring its housing sector into the formal economy.

Chicago, IL

