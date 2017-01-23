Hackers blackmail Brazil broker XP over client data breach -Valor

Jan 23 Hackers who stole data from 29,000 clients of XP Investimentos SA allegedly tried to get the Brazilian independent securities firm to pay 22.5 million reais to keep the security breach secret, the online service of newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday. According to Valor, which reviewed documents related to the matter, hackers sought the money from Guilherme Benchimol, XP's controlling shareholder and chief executive officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.