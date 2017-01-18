Grisly gang massacres sweep Brazil's prisons. 100 inmates killed in recent weeks.
Brazilian police used rubber bullets and tear gas on Jan. 17, to break up a renewed clash between drug gangs in the Alcacuz prison. In recent days, at least 26 inmates have been brutally killed there.
