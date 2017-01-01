Greek ambassador's 'cheating' wife says she had nothing to do with his murder
All sides agree on two things in this fatal international love triangle: Kyriakos Amiridis, the Greek ambassador to Brazil, is dead, and his wife's young police-officer lover killed him . But from there, the tales diverge, creating a salacious mystery that has riveted Brazil and Greece since Amiridis' charred corpse was found Thursday inside his torched rental car just outside Rio de Janeiro.
