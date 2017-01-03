Greek ambassador to Brazil's suspecte...

Greek ambassador to Brazil's suspected murderers scene entering his home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Security footage 'shows suspected murderers of Greek ambassador to Brazil entering his home before driving off with his body in their car' A policeman suspected of murdering a Greek ambassador in Brazil was caught on CCTV entering the victim's home and leaving in a car containing his body, it is claimed. Police believe ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was killed in a crime of passion by a law enforcer who was having an affair with the diplomat's wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC