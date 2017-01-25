Glencore eyes more Brazil mills after...

Glencore eyes more Brazil mills after recent acquisition -sources

Jan 24

Jan 24 Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

