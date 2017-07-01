Get Ready to Rio! with Chef Hubert Ke...

Get Ready to Rio! with Chef Hubert Keller

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

As the world's attention turns to Rio de Janeiro for the August 2016 Olympics, Chef Hubert Keller explores and celebrates Rio's exciting and vibrant culinary scene. In the show, Chef Keller talks with and learns from Rio's most celebrated chefs, popular street food vendors, a brewmaster, and Brazilian cookbook author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,851 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC