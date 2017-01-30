From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay tribute to war dead
In this Aug. 5, 2015 photo provided by Lucas Constanti, a postcard he received from Ukraine, which was sent as part of the "Welcome to Donetsk" postcard project, is displayed in Somerville, Mass. In hopes of putting a human face on war, Taylor-Lind and Alisa Sopova have been mailing such cards from eastern Ukraine to random people around the globe, informing the recipients that someone they had never met died in armed conflict there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC