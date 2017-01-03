Foreign Tourism in Brazil Grows 4.8 P...

Foreign Tourism in Brazil Grows 4.8 Percent in 2016 with Olympics

With the help of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and a stronger U.S. dollar, Brazil increased the number of foreign tourist entering the country to a record number of 6.6 million international visitors in 2016, according to figures released by the Ministry of Tourism. According to a new study of Brazil's 27 capital cities, Rio de Janeiro was the eighth best for quality of life, photo by Artyom Sharbatyan/Wikimedia Creative Commons License.

