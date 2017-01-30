Exhibition by Master Engraver Gilvan ...

Exhibition by Master Engraver Gilvan Samico to Open This Weekend in NYC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The work of Gilvan Samico will be the theme of the exhibition "Samico Between Worlds - Rumors of War in Times of Peace" presented by Dream Box Art Lab in the city's Lower East Side, curated by Marcio Harum, from February 4th to March 5th. Focusing on the metaphysics of Samico's Brazilian engraver artwork in 14 woodcuts, the exhibit will start on february 4th and will be open for visitation until March 5th, introducing the local public to the oeuvre of one of the most important Latin American artists, whose career comprises 300 exhibitions in 30 different countries, awards in the Venice Biennale and works acquired by NYC MoMA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC