Exhibition by Master Engraver Gilvan Samico to Open This Weekend in NYC

The work of Gilvan Samico will be the theme of the exhibition "Samico Between Worlds - Rumors of War in Times of Peace" presented by Dream Box Art Lab in the city's Lower East Side, curated by Marcio Harum, from February 4th to March 5th. Focusing on the metaphysics of Samico's Brazilian engraver artwork in 14 woodcuts, the exhibit will start on february 4th and will be open for visitation until March 5th, introducing the local public to the oeuvre of one of the most important Latin American artists, whose career comprises 300 exhibitions in 30 different countries, awards in the Venice Biennale and works acquired by NYC MoMA.

