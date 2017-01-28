Exclusive - Brazil's Temer says unemp...

Exclusive - Brazil's Temer says unemployment, not graft probe, biggest worry

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Brazil's priority this year will be job creation as its economy emerges from the worst recession on record, President Michel Temer said on Monday, dismissing speculation that key labour and pension reforms could be derailed by a corruption scandal. Brazil's President Michel Temer, attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Brasilia, Brazil, January 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 23 hr beyoncenetworth 51
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC