Emerging Markets-Mexican peso hits fresh lows ahead of Trump conference

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 Mexico's peso crashed to historic lows on Tuesday, as concern grew over what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could enact against Latin America's second-largest economy. Trump has threatened to rip up a key free trade agreement with Mexico and has attacked U.S. companies that have invested there.

Chicago, IL

