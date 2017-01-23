Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks at highest in nearly 5 years on rising commodities
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazilian stocks hit a nearly five-year high on Tuesday as rising prices of commodities boosted shares of miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petrobras. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat.
