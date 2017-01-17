Emerging Markets-Brazil real strength...

Emerging Markets-Brazil real strengthens as central bank resumes intervention

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 The Brazilian real strengthened on Tuesday as the central bank resumed market intervention after standing pat for a month. The central bank sold $600 million worth of traditional currency swaps, which function like dollar sales for future delivery to investors, to roll over February maturities.

