Electrical tape-bikinis and sun for perfect tan lines in Rio
Welcome to the latest fashion fad in beauty-obsessed Rio de Janeiro, where some women are sun-baking in bikinis made of black tape in search of tan lines so perfect that they practically jump off the skin. "Here's where you get the white tan lines that make all the women jealous," said Alexandra da Silva Prazeres, tanning with about 20 other women at Erika Bronze salon, one of several using the technique in Rio.
