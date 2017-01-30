Despite Nationwide Fall, Rio Commercial Real Estate Tops Brazil
According to the latest FipeZap Commercial Real Estate Index, in December 2016, Rio de Janeiro held the distinction as having Brazil's highest average price per square meter for commercial real estate sales at R$11,666. Commercial real estate sales in Leblon and Ipanema are the most expensive in Brazil, photo by Jake Gordon/Flickr Creative Commons License.
