Deep in the Amazon jungle, Brazil is stepping up its fight against brutal drug gangs

In an isolated army outpost deep in the Amazon jungle, Felipe Castro leads 70 soldiers on the frontline of Brazil's fight against its biggest security threat: the drug trade. Castro's platoon patrols a 250 km stretch of the border with the world's top cocaine producer Colombia in a bid to stem the flow of illegal drugs and arms that is fuelling a war between criminal gangs in Brazil.

