Carrefour seeks Brazil unit IPO in second quarter, sources say

Jan 30 France's Carrefour SA aims to price the initial public offering of its fast-growing Brazilian unit as early as the second quarter, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said on Monday, a sign demand for new equity offerings in Latin America's No. 1 economy is gaining traction rapidly.

