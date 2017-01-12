Brazil's Rio may offer staff early re...

Brazil's Rio may offer staff early retirement to recover finances

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 13 The cash-strapped Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro is considering offering early retirement to thousands of employees as part of a bailout deal with the federal government, an official close to the negotiations said on Friday. In a change to the original plan, the federal government is ready to give over three years of temporary debt relief to Rio in exchange for austerity measures to cut payroll spending, privatize its water utility and raise pension contributions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 7 hr Tuan6187 50
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC