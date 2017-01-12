Brazil's Rio may offer staff early retirement to recover finances

Jan 13 The cash-strapped Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro is considering offering early retirement to thousands of employees as part of a bailout deal with the federal government, an official close to the negotiations said on Friday. In a change to the original plan, the federal government is ready to give over three years of temporary debt relief to Rio in exchange for austerity measures to cut payroll spending, privatize its water utility and raise pension contributions.

