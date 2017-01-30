Brazil's president attends Holocaust remembrance service
President Michel Temer of Brazil attended a service at the country's largest synagogue to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The president was invited during Sunday's service at the Congregacao Israelita Paulista synagogue in Sao Paulo to light one of six candles in honor of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
