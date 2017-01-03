Brazil's Meirelles says to deliver Ri...

Brazil's Meirelles says to deliver Rio fiscal plan on Wednesday

Jan 9

Jan 9 The Brazilian Finance Ministry expects to present to President Michel Temer on Wednesday a plan to resolve a fiscal crisis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday. The plan is still being discussed by federal authorities and the state of Rio de Janeiro and will need to be ratified by the Supreme Court, said Meirelles after meeting with Rio's governor Luiz Fernando Pezao.

