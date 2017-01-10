Brazil's Drought Deja Vu Makes Coffee...

Brazil's Drought Deja Vu Makes Coffee the 2017 Commodity Winner

Coffee futures are on a tear as regions of Brazil beleaguered by drought last year are heading for more of the same parched conditions. There's been no significant rain for almost a month in Espirito Santo state, the nation's top grower of the robusta variety.

