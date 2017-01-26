Brazil's 'Car Wash' prosecutor says c...

Brazil's 'Car Wash' prosecutor says corruption probe to grow

Deltan Dallagnol, lead federal prosecutor in the so-called Car Wash investigation, gives an interview in Curitiba, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The lead federal prosecutor in the massive corruption investigation roiling Brazil says recent developments could double the size of the case, a staggering possibility given that the probe has ensnared many of the country's elite, threatens to bring down President Michel Temer and is expanding to other Latin American countries.

